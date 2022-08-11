Thursday, August 11, 2022
Director Baltasar Kormakur Talks His Pulse-Pounding New Thriller ‘Beast’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
Idris Elba- BEAST

*EUR caught up with director Baltasar Kormákur to dish about the pulse-pounding new thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba.

Elba plays a father of two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. 

Per press release, Elba portrays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. 

Check out the trailer below.

In my exclusive conversation with Kormákur, the experiential filmmaker explains his motivation behind this man vs. beast tale, his love of South Africa, and the creative energy that his two leading men, Elba and Copley, brought to the set.  Hear what he had to say via the clip below.

“Beast” opens in theaters nationwide on August 19.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

