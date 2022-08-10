NBAer Sterling Brown Announces New TV Show ‘How Cool Is This’ Focused on STEM/STEAM | WATCH

*NBA Player Sterling Brown of the Houston Rockets shoots for the stars with the launch of his new TV show –“How Cool Is This” — on YouTube. As the host, Brown will explore the wonderful world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics — also known as STEM / STEAM– via a multicultural lens.

“How Cool Is This” gives the audience a birds-eye view on the frontline of new technology and dynamic minds behind some of today’s most fascinating projects. The show’s first episode features NASA Astronaut, Dr. Jeanette Epps (pictured below with host, Sterling Brown) who is interviewed on location at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX.

“How Cool Is This” will showcase the discoveries, happenings and advancements in STEM/STEAM through a range of voices.

“How Cool It This” plans to launch its “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead” tour this fall, where Sterling will visit various STEM and STEAM programs in various inner city markets throughout the country. This will encourage students to learn more about STEM / STEAM. In 2023, the show will host the first-ever “How Cool Is This” STEAM Fair at the NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information about the show, send email to howcoolisthistvshow@gmail.com.

Sterling Brown background info via Wikipedia:

Sterling Damarco Brown (born February 10, 1995) is an American professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for Southern Methodist University (SMU) from 2013 to 2017. As a senior, he earned second-team all-conference honors in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Brown was drafted 46th overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown is the son of Chris Brown who was a police officer in the Chicago metropolitan area for 30 years in Maywood, Illinois.[1] Brown played high school basketball at Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois. Playing for coach Donnie Boyce, he led the Pirates to a state runner-up finish in 2012 and a state semi-final appearance in 2013, losing both times to the Jabari Parker-led Simeon Career Academy.[2][3] Brown ultimately selected SMU and coach Larry Brown over Miami, Tennessee and Xavier.[4]

Brown and the Mustang class of 2017 endured three years of adversity as they missed the NCAA Tournament in his freshman season. The following season, they were upset in the first round of the Tournament. In his junior year, SMU served an NCAA probation in 2015–16.[5] In his senior season, Brown averaged 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Along with Semi Ojeleye he led the Mustangs to a 30–5 record and regular-season and Tournament American Athletic Conference championships. At the close of the season, Brown was named second-team All-conference.[6] Brown finished his Mustang career as the school’s all-time leader in wins.[5]

Read/learn MORE about NBAer Sterling Brown at Wikipedia.

source: Double XXposure Media Relations