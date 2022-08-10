Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Drake Mocks Tattoo of His Face on His Father’s Arm: ‘Why You Do Me Like This’ | Photo

By Ny MaGee
Drake and his father Dennis Graham

*Drake’s father Dennis Graham enlisted tattoo artist Money Mike to put his son’s face son on his right arm, and the artist was not impressed. 

Money Mike spoke out after Drake mocked the tattoo on Instagram. The California-based tattoo artist admitted to TMZ that Dennis was rushing him during the ink session, so the tat is a bit wonky. Mike said he did the work at Graham’s birthday party and didn’t charge him for it.

“I’ve been good friends with Bishop Don Magic Juan for close to 15 years and he invited me to Dennis’s birthday party randomly one night,” Mike told the outlet. “So I joined him. I went, sounded like a fun time, and I brought Dennis a couple bottles of some expensive champagne for his birthday. I’ve never met the guy before. Not a fan of Drake, but I figured it would be fun.”

READ MORE: Drake Has Nostalgic Moment on Stage with the Backstreet Boys | WATCH

 

“So In my defense, one of the reasons the tattoo isn’t the absolute greatest I’ve ever been able to do is because he was rushing me,” Mike said. “So four hours into the tattoo he was in severe pain, and he was telling me basically just to wrap it up. So that was like when I got to the hair. Once we were on the hair I was being majorly rushed, and he loved the tattoo. When I was done with it he was stoked, his family was stoked, his girlfriend liked it. Drake’s sister liked it, everybody was happy with it.”

He continued, “Once Drake found out about it, that’s changed. I know at that time there was another artist…and I know he was very much into his work, and I know Drake was having him go over some of his other work, which was done by some of my past co-workers. It’s kind of an unwritten law in the art world you don’t have somebody go over someone else’s work. So Drake, obviously didn’t care and in my opinion burned some bridges with other artists by doing that.”

When Drake saw the tattoo he reacted on social media, tagging his dad in the post. “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” he captioned a picture of the tattoo, along with laughing emojis.

Mike said Dennis called him to apologize and said Drake had been drinking when he slammed Mike’s work.

“I could tell Dennis felt bad, you know?” Mike said. “He was caught in the middle of me and his son and obviously blood’s thicker than water.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

