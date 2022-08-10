Daughter of T.I. Explains Why She Self-Harms: ‘I Have A Lot Of Anger To Release’

*Deyjah Harris, the seemingly troubled daughter of rapper T.I., is speaking out about why she self-harms.

Harris, 21, was recently asked on social media about the cuts on her arms. She explained that cutting is a form of releasing anger when she is feeling numb, MadameNoire reports.

“I was doing it because I was sad and numb in a way,” she wrote. “However around 17 (so after Auntie Precious passed) that’s when it kinda changed…it got worse. I do it because I have a lot of anger to release basically.”

She went on to say that she didn’t want to unpack too much of what she’s been dealing with.

“I want to be honest but I don’t want people to look at me and say ‘omg she needs help’ or try to give me sympathy because I don’t need it,” Deyjah said. She concluded, “Sometimes I’m numb so I do it just to feel something.”

Back in 2020, she sparked rumors that she was sexually abused when she was 11 years old. Deyjah shared her emotions in a post on social media in which she criticized Black families for ignoring childhood abuse and protecting the abusers, SandraRose reported.

“Ok I’m so tired of how the black community doesn’t speak up on the things that happens in the family …………… stop protecting the men and women that touch children (sic)!!!!!,” she wrote.

Her comments prompted speculation that someone in the family sexually abused her and manyonline users immediately pointed the finger at her father, T.I.

In response to a follower who wrote, “dis not da time for dat,” Harris fired back with: “IT ALL MATTERS. it all matters. violence, police brutality, abuse, sexual harassment, etc. IT ALL MATTERS. When did i ever come out my mouth and say ‘hey one issue matters more than the other’ …… you keep tryna justify what you saying and you still ain’t making sense. how is what i said tearing each other in any way? please help me understand, IF ANYTHING IM PROTECTING YALL!!!!!”

In another post, she wrote, “Man some of y’all are really f**ked up. it ain’t no ‘we’ll address this later’ ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?! we can talk about IT ALL RIGHT NOW, it’s f**k any of y’all that like these tweets or anything of that sort, just showing you agree and support it.”