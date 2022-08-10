Denise Dowse Remains Hospitalized in Coma After Contracting Meningitis

*Actress Denise Dowse, best known for her roles in “Insecure” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” remains hospitalized in a coma after contracting “a virulent form of meningitis,” according to her sister Tracey Dowse.

Tracey has asked for “thoughts, prayers and support” for her 64-year-old sibling.

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey wrote in a Facebook post dated August 5, Deadline reports. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Tracey shared a message to fans on both Denise’s Instagram account and to her own, writing: “As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.”

Tracey added, “She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Per the CDC, “Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord usually causes the swelling.”

As noted by TheWrap, Dowse’s TV roles include the ’90s series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the CBS drama “The Guardian,” and HBO’s “Insecure.” Her film credits include “Ray,” “Pleasantville” and “Requiem for a Dream.” She directed the upcoming film “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” starring Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.