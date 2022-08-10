Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

By Ny MaGee
0

Beyonce - glass horse
Beyonce – glass horse

*Beyoncé has earned her seventh No. 1 album with her latest release “Renaissance.”

The album took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) making it the biggest week by a woman this year so far, Billboard reports. The album earned 332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies in its first week of release. Queen Bey is the first female artist to have her first seven solo albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, The YBF reports that Beyonce is teaming up with Ron Isley for a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).”  The song will be available for streaming this Friday (August 12th). 

The official Instagram account for The Isley Brothers shared a snippet that you can listen to below.

READ MORE: Jason Whitlock Says Beyonce Symbolizes ‘Catastrophic Descent of Black Culture’

“You read that right! Catch the WORLD PREMIERE of what we’ve been working on starting at 10am est and every hour on the hour over on your favorite @iheartradio station,” the band’s IG account captioned the snippet. The new track will appear on The Isley Brothers’ forthcoming album.

The YBF also notes that Bey’s “Break My Soul” track “jumped to the No. 1 spot, climbing up from No. 6, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart,” the outlet writes. 

In related news, Bey hosted a Studio 54-themed disco party Friday night at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition to celebrate her new album, per WWD

The superstar singer was joined at the party by her husband Jay-Z, mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and father Mathew Knowles. Some of her celebrity guests included Tyler Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, La La Anthony, Normani, Telfar Clemens, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe, according to the report.

Previous articleDenise Dowse Remains Hospitalized in Coma After Contracting Meningitis
Next articleDaughter of T.I. Explains Why She Self-Harms: ‘I Have A Lot Of Anger To Release’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO