Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

*Beyoncé has earned her seventh No. 1 album with her latest release “Renaissance.”

The album took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) making it the biggest week by a woman this year so far, Billboard reports. The album earned 332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies in its first week of release. Queen Bey is the first female artist to have her first seven solo albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, The YBF reports that Beyonce is teaming up with Ron Isley for a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” The song will be available for streaming this Friday (August 12th).

The official Instagram account for The Isley Brothers shared a snippet that you can listen to below.

“You read that right! Catch the WORLD PREMIERE of what we’ve been working on starting at 10am est and every hour on the hour over on your favorite @iheartradio station,” the band’s IG account captioned the snippet. The new track will appear on The Isley Brothers’ forthcoming album.

The YBF also notes that Bey’s “Break My Soul” track “jumped to the No. 1 spot, climbing up from No. 6, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart,” the outlet writes.

In related news, Bey hosted a Studio 54-themed disco party Friday night at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition to celebrate her new album, per WWD.

The superstar singer was joined at the party by her husband Jay-Z, mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and father Mathew Knowles. Some of her celebrity guests included Tyler Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, La La Anthony, Normani, Telfar Clemens, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe, according to the report.