Tuesday, August 9, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Nicole Lorraine Linton Charged with Six Counts of Murder in Fatal LA (Windsor Hills) Car Crash | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office today charged Nicole Lorraine Linton of Texas with six counts of murder for a deadly multi-car crash last week in the Windsor Hills section of Los Angeles.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines. I want to thank our prosecutors and the investigating officers at the California Highway Patrol for their work on this case.

“While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured.

“It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now-viral video of the collision. I’m sure this is a time of great sorrow and grieving for the families and friends of those who will be forever affected by what has transpired.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Fetty Wap Threatens Man with Gun on FaceTime, Arrested and Bond Revoked

George Gascon - LA DA (screenshot)
George Gascon – LA DA (screenshot)

Nicole Linton (dob 6/27/85) of Houston was charged in case BA507936 with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

She is expected to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On August 4, Linton allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed on La Brea Boulevard when she crashed into several vehicles, causing a fiery wreck.

Windsor Hills (LA) crash that killed 6 - screenshot
Windsor Hills (LA) crash that killed 6 – screenshot

Killed in the crash were Asherey Ryan, 23, who was pregnant, a baby boy and Ryan’s boyfriend. Two other women, who have yet to be identified, in another vehicle also were killed.

Ryan’s sister, Sha’seana Kerrtold KTLA in Los Angeles, “I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” referring to Linton.

“She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already,” Kerr said.

Asherey Ryan & baby (Facebook)
Asherey Ryan & baby (Facebook)

Six other vehicles were involved in the collision, including five people with minor injuries in an SUV and another driver in another vehicle.

Linton was among the injured, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and was being held in lieu of $9 million bail at LA County’s Century Regional Detention Facility, officials said earlier Monday.

A California Highway Patrol official said the aftermath of the crash “almost looks like a war zone,” describing a scene of crushed and burned-out vehicles with car parts scattered throughout the street.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Previous articleChanning Crowder Once Again Takes Aim at Russell Wilson | Watch
Next articleBlack Women Hilariously Rate Each Others Potato Salad | Watch
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO