Nicole Lorraine Linton Charged with Six Counts of Murder in Fatal LA (Windsor Hills) Car Crash | VIDEO

*Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office today charged Nicole Lorraine Linton of Texas with six counts of murder for a deadly multi-car crash last week in the Windsor Hills section of Los Angeles.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines. I want to thank our prosecutors and the investigating officers at the California Highway Patrol for their work on this case.

“While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured.

“It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now-viral video of the collision. I’m sure this is a time of great sorrow and grieving for the families and friends of those who will be forever affected by what has transpired.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Fetty Wap Threatens Man with Gun on FaceTime, Arrested and Bond Revoked

Nicole Linton (dob 6/27/85) of Houston was charged in case BA507936 with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

She is expected to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On August 4, Linton allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed on La Brea Boulevard when she crashed into several vehicles, causing a fiery wreck.

Killed in the crash were Asherey Ryan, 23, who was pregnant, a baby boy and Ryan’s boyfriend. Two other women, who have yet to be identified, in another vehicle also were killed.

Ryan’s sister, Sha’seana Kerr, told KTLA in Los Angeles, “I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” referring to Linton.

“She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already,” Kerr said.

Six other vehicles were involved in the collision, including five people with minor injuries in an SUV and another driver in another vehicle.

Linton was among the injured, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and was being held in lieu of $9 million bail at LA County’s Century Regional Detention Facility, officials said earlier Monday.

A California Highway Patrol official said the aftermath of the crash “almost looks like a war zone,” describing a scene of crushed and burned-out vehicles with car parts scattered throughout the street.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.