Nashville Man’s Wife and Mother Fatally Stabbed by Brother | Video



*A Nashville man is grieving the loss of his wife and mother who were both fatally stabbed Tuesday the man’s mentally ill brother, according to police.

“Jasmine was strong for others,” Rashad Donaldson said of his wife, WSMB reports. The couple, who share a 7-year-old daughter named Xenia, was planning to celebrate Jasmine’s birthday on Wednesday.

“The height of joy in my life was when I come and put my arms around them,” Rashad said of his wife and mother. Both were home Tuesday morning during the killing while Rashad was at work.

“My brother texts 911,” Rashad said. “He is telling me about my mom.”

Rashad Donaldson’s mother and wife were murdered last week. His sister in law was also a stabbed but survived. The man accused is his own brother. Rashad tells @NC5 that he chooses to remember his wife and mother through love. pic.twitter.com/8H2ZeentYb — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) August 8, 2022

Rashad said he left work and was ultimately informed by police that his brother, John Donaldson, 32, stabbed to death their mother, Jacqueline Pritchettm, at her home before heading to Rashad’s house to kill his wife Jasmine.

“I am so caught up in my wife that I know at some point in time, I have to deal with the reality that my mother is gone.” Rashad said.

John suffers from mental health issues but refused to get help, according to Rashad.

“Our family had a policy of protecting yourself around this guy,” said Rashad, who has struggled with his own mental health struggles. He attempted to take his life in 2019, according to the report.

“She changed all that around,” Rashad said of his wife supporting his mental health journey. “She showed me the strength on the other side.”

Rashad said his brother is going to be “crushed” once he realized what he did.

“One day, it is going to crush him and crumble his heart the reality of the situation,” Rashad said. “Because of the love Jasmine showed me, I want to be able to say ‘hey. I still love you.’”

Police said John attacked a second sister-in-law of his at his mom’s house and she remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the report.