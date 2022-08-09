Fetty Wap Threatens Man with Gun on FaceTime, Arrested and Bond Revoked

*Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Monday for violating the terms of his bail by threatening to kill someone over FaceTime.

Fetty (real name Willie Junior Maxwell II) issued the threat while displaying a firearm on social media, according to court documents, NBC News reports. He was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, and indicted in federal court in the Eastern District of New York. Fetty’s bond was revoked so he will remain in jail.

According to court documents, the recording of a FaceTime call with Fetty Wap was made on Dec. 11. In it, he threatened an unnamed person with the gun, saying “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” as well as “I’m gonna kill you.”

The threat was a violation of the terms of his Nov. 5 release on $50,000 bond in connection with a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization.”

We reported previously that the New Jersey-born rapper, was indicted late last year on accusations of distributing over 100 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin across New Jersey and Long Island from June 2019-June 2020.

United States Attorney Breon Peace said at the time that the rapper is “deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives.”

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the feds claim the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and used USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them East.

The federal drug charges could land Fetty in prison for life.

Fetty Wap was granted pretrial release in November on the condition that he not violate state, federal or local laws or possess a firearm.