Dwayne Johnson Wants to Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Pet, Rapper’s Boyfriend Responds | Video

*Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine has reacted to Dwayne Johnson saying that he wants to be the rapper’s pet.

The comment came while Johnson and Kevin Hart were promoting their new animated film “DC League of Super-Pets,” during which they were asked which celebrity they’d like to be a pet of. Without hesitation, The Rock named Megan Thee Stallion.

“Oh, that’s a good one,” responded Dish Nation’s Andrew Freund. “Why Megan Thee Stallion?”

“Oh, we don’t need to talk about that, okay?” Johnson answered coyly while Hart burst into laughter. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying he’ll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he’ll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

When Pardi caught wind of the comments, he was quick to react on social media.

“Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock,” the songwriter wrote, Complex reports. He went on to explain that a previous Instagram comment he made in which he told Johnson to “teach your wife to use seasoning” was deleted because it was “maybe” in “poor taste.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut in the penultimate episode of the hit Starz series “P-Valley,” in which she played her alter-ego, Tina Snow. The Grammy winner also wrote and recorded the original song featured in the episode, entitled “Get It On The Floor.”

“We have been wanting her to be on the show, whether it was as a rapper, as an actress, from season 1,” series creator Katori Hall told Entertainment Tonight, via Rolling Stone. “With Tina Snow and [Lil Murda] onstage together, it was just this dynamic duo that I really, really am so proud that we were able to pull it off. When they performed it that day [on set], the crowd went wild. They just couldn’t believe what they were watching and that they were, like, this close from Megan Thee Stallion and Tina Snow.”

Per press release, “the critically acclaimed series is a kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and the big characters who enter its doors. New episodes of the sophomore season of the hit drama from creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across the UK, Europe, and Latin America.”