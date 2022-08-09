Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Channing Crowder Once Again Takes Aim at Russell Wilson | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Channing Crowder slams russell wilson
Channing Crowder and Russell Wilson / Credit: Twitter

*Former NFL star Channing Crowder is once again taking aim at Russell Wilson

The former Miami Dolphins linebacker previously called Wilson f**king square.”

We reported earlier that Crowder said Wilson’s wife, singer Ciara, would not be married to a “square” like Wilson if he was not wealthy. 

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him…Russel is square…Ciara has a good situation, but you don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson,” said Crowder on “The Pivot” podcast in April. “You’re going to leave Future for Russell Wilson? He’s so goddamn square, I love him on the field…he’s a square. He’s a f*cking square,” he added.

READ MORE: HATER Alert! Channing Crowder Calls Russell Wilson a 'Square' – NFL Star Appears to Respond | VIDEO

At the time, Wilson appeared to respond to Crowder’s comments with a tweet of a Bible verse that read: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Galatians 5:22-23 NIV”. 

Crowder bashed Wilson once more when he appeared on “The Breakfast Club” in May.

“Have ya’ll seen Russell’s videos?” Crowder said at the time. “Have you seen ‘Mr. Unlimited?’ And, this goofy s**t he does? I don’t know why so many people were mad at my opinion of Russell Wilson is a square and a lame. I didn’t call him an alcoholic. I didn’t call him a deadbeat dad. I didn’t call him a pedophile. I called him lame.”

Crowder went on to apologize for making disparaging comments about Ciara. “Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back,” he said.

Wilson was again a hot topic for Crowder during his recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, saying the NFL star “ain’t my type of dude.”

“I don’t know, you know I’ve been criticized a lot,” said Crowder, Hot New Hip Hop reports.”Called the man lame, called him square… They got on my about that… No I’m not taking it back!… It’s an opinion. I know dudes that I want to hang with, I grew up in Atlanta and I know guys I wanna hang with. I don’t wanna hang with Russ! ‘Cause he put mousse in his hair, he slick it sideways, he ain’t my type of dude.”

It’s unclear what type of “dude” Crowders prefers.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

