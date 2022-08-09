‘Brat Loves Judy​’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Tried To Do My Best’ | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s season finale episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” which airs Thursday (Aug. 12) on WE tv.

Last week, entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Dupart contemplated stepping up her game as a mother, this week she tells Brat about her tough conversation with daughter Deja. Watch the moment between via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brat and Judy await new fertility results. Brat shares new music and Judy has a sit down with Deja.

We previously reported that the Da Brat and Judy tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The reality show was taped before their wedding ceremony. One hundred guests were reportedly in attendance for the couple’s wedding earlier this year, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

Here’s more about this season of “Brat Loves Judy” via the press release: Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life. Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward.

Tune in to the season finale of “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.