Tuesday, August 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Women Hilariously Rate Each Others Potato Salad | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

bowl of potato salad
A bowl of potato salad on a rustic wooden table / iStock

*Four Black women kept it all the way real while rating each other’s potato salad for cultural media outlet Cocoa Butter.

Some of the women gagged on the dish, and others were turned off the moment they set eyes on the potato salad, as reported by Blavity. Per the outlet, some of the tasters’ comments included:  “Now this is a perfect example of how looks can be deceiving,” one of them said. “Because it’s sweet like I like it, but it’s not mayonnaisey.”

“Look how creamy this is. Where are the chunks?” another woman added. “This is baby food,” one woman said in the video clip as she pushed the plate away. “It looks like mashed potatoes that was decorated.”

Watch the taste taste via the Twitter clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Most Americans Agree It Is Hard To Beat A Chocolate Chip Cookie | WATCH

The taste testers didn’t hold back their criticism of each other’s dishes.

“It’s a little bit too white for me,” one woman said in the video, per the Blavity report.  “I like it yellow and I already have a fear that I’m about to taste mayonnaise.”

“Oh My God. What is this?” another said while spitting out the potato salad.

One of the tasters rated a plate of potato salad an eight. Another woman gave it a rating of two, per the report.

“You get two points for effort,” she said. “I was being nice. I could have gave it zero. But I’m gonna reserve zero in case somebody else’s is worse.”

One of the potato salad dishes was noted to have too much seasoning.

“I’m definitely gonna go with a two for effort,” the woman added. “But the potato salad with seasoned salt, I don’t think is a good fix.”

How do you prefer your potato salad? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleNicole Lorraine Linton Charged with Six Counts of Murder in Fatal LA (Windsor Hills) Car Crash | VIDEO
Next articleOop! Sorry John Leguizamo – Fidel Castro’s Daughter Endorses James Franco Playing Her Father
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO