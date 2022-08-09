Black Women Hilariously Rate Each Others Potato Salad | Watch

*Four Black women kept it all the way real while rating each other’s potato salad for cultural media outlet Cocoa Butter.

Some of the women gagged on the dish, and others were turned off the moment they set eyes on the potato salad, as reported by Blavity. Per the outlet, some of the tasters’ comments included: “Now this is a perfect example of how looks can be deceiving,” one of them said. “Because it’s sweet like I like it, but it’s not mayonnaisey.”

“Look how creamy this is. Where are the chunks?” another woman added. “This is baby food,” one woman said in the video clip as she pushed the plate away. “It looks like mashed potatoes that was decorated.”

Watch the taste taste via the Twitter clip below.

The taste testers didn’t hold back their criticism of each other’s dishes.

“It’s a little bit too white for me,” one woman said in the video, per the Blavity report. “I like it yellow and I already have a fear that I’m about to taste mayonnaise.”

“Oh My God. What is this?” another said while spitting out the potato salad.

One of the tasters rated a plate of potato salad an eight. Another woman gave it a rating of two, per the report. “You get two points for effort,” she said. “I was being nice. I could have gave it zero. But I’m gonna reserve zero in case somebody else’s is worse.” One of the potato salad dishes was noted to have too much seasoning. “I’m definitely gonna go with a two for effort,” the woman added. “But the potato salad with seasoned salt, I don’t think is a good fix.”