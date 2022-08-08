Monday, August 8, 2022
Uh Oh. It’s Going Down! Trump Says FBI Raided His Mar-a-Lago Home | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — The FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.

Trump confirmed that FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago and said “they even broke into my safe.”

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in a statement Monday evening.

The former President was not in Florida at the time that the search warrant was executed.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nicole L. Linton: Nurse Who Killed 6 in Horrific LA Car Crash Held on $9 Million Bail | VIDEO

Donald Trump (Brandon Bell-Getty Images)
Donald Trump (Brandon Bell-Getty Images)

The search began early Monday morning and law enforcement personnel appeared to be focused on the area of the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department declined to comment to CNN, as did the White House. A White House official said it was not notified about the search.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.

The Justice Department has two known active investigations connected to the former President, one on the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and January 6, 2021, and the other involving the handling of classified documents.

The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, has previously said at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — including some that were classified.

In April and May, aides to Trump at Mar-a-Lago were interviewed by the FBI as part of the probe into the handling of presidential records, according to a source familiar with the matter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

