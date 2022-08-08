*Sports reporter Taylor Rooks is joining Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast this upcoming season.

Rooks will conduct long-form interviews with NFL players and create features that will air ahead of the weekly Thursday night game, per Sports Illustrated. She will continue her role with Bleacher Report and Turner Sports while making content for TNF as well, per Boardroom.

Rooks recently inked a new multi-year deal with Turner Sports that will see her “continue to conduct interviews for Bleacher Report, but also expand to conduct special interview segments and appearances for “NBA on TNT” and other Turner Sports programming,” per Variety.

Rooks announced her new gig on Twitter, calling the opportunity “a dream come true.”

JUST IN: Prime Video has added Taylor Rooks to its Thursday Night Football coverage as a feature reporter. Throughout the season, Rooks will present TNF features, sit-down interviews, and more. pic.twitter.com/uATstEFWlR — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 4, 2022

“I don’t want to be someone who can only do one thing, or be put in this box,” Rooks tells Variety. “In this business, it’s really easy to throw people into something that’s confined. I view myself as an incredibly versatile broadcaster and I want to thrive in all of the settings.”

Rooks is eager about building up her brand via the NFL. “The NBA does a really good job of having stories that are very people-first, about who these NBA players are, what they like, what they don’t like, what their families are like. They do a better job of telling you about these players as a whole person,” says Rooks. “I really want to bring that approach to the NFL as well.”

“We are not surprised someone else has recognized what she offers on the sports landscape,” said Tara August, Senior Vice President, Talent Relations & Special Projects at Turner Sport, per Variety. “These things are never easy, but as much as we want her to grow, allowing her to work with someone else in the sports space, it gave us pause, but we are happy to do it as it’s a tremendous opportunity and it just speaks to the insights she has. She is really able to talk to any and all sports and to have a great conversation.

“We are looking for other opportunities to extend her, beyond the TV and digital sides,” August continued.

Rooks will make her TNF debut on Thursday, Sept. 15.