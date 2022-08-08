One-Time R. Kelly Prosecutor Communicated with Book Author

*As the Chicago federal case against R. Kelly gets underway it has been revealed that a one-time lead prosecutor had communicated with the author of a book on Kelly’s sexual misconduct.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull is said to have used a burner email account and a fake name to communicate with the author, Jim DeRogatis.

DeRogatis is a former Chicago Sun-Times reporter and author of the book “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly,” according to the motion filed by attorneys Beau Brindley and Vladim Glozman, per the Chicago Tribune. Krull allegedly used the pseudonym “Demetrius Slovenski” and username “piedpiper312″ to communicate with the author via a Gmail account that was created in April 2019.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the emails were revealed in a motion filed last week by an attorney for Kelly’s co-defendant, Derrel McDavid.

The emails indicate that DeRogatis sent Krull a copy of his book, and DeRogatis later followed up in an email asking “if the book was any help,” the motion stated. He also offered details about a conversation he had “with a prominent ‘enabler’ mentioned (in his book)” regarding Kelly’s criminal investigation.

DeRogatis told the Chicago Tribune that “he was the one who was fishing for information from the prosecutor — Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull — and that he got nowhere,” the publication writes.

“Angel never gave me a damn thing,” he said. “No federal prosecutor ever did.”

According to DeRogatis, when he initially contacted Krull in 2019, she said she could not speak to him, according to the report.

“I said, ‘It’s a really complicated story, it goes on 20 years, my book is coming out,’” DeRogatis told the Tribune.

“The amount of skulduggery I had to deal with from sources, attorneys and other people for 20-plus years, was I surprised I (got) a weird email? No,” DeRogatis said. “So I sent her the book and I said, ‘Here’s the book, I’d love to chat.’ And a couple weeks later I said, ‘Was the book helpful? I’d love to chat.’ And I never heard back. Nothing.”

Krull left the case in 2020 when she transferred to another district of the U.S. attorney’s office, per the report.

“Due to the extraordinary nature of these communications, Mr. McDavid asks the court to compel additional discovery about the circumstances of the conversation, how it came to light and its disclosure,” the motion stated.