Cincinnati Cop Rose Valentino Caught On Camera Saying ‘I Hate Ni**ers | Watch

*A Cincinnati police officer was caught on police body-cam using a racial slur against a Black teen.

Officer Rose Valentino of the Cincinnati Police Department was caught using the N-word and punching her squad car’s steering wheel on video on April 5, NBC News reported.

“F—ing [n-word], I f—ing hate them!” Valentino said in the footage.

According to the internal affairs report, Valentino said she became agitated while at Western Hills University High School and a line of cars failed to move in response to her lights and siren.

READ MORE: White Police Chief & Officers Resign Over Black Woman Manager: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

When a Black “male student walked by and gave Officer Valentino the middle finger,” she snapped, according to the report.

“This is a hard job and I was getting to a point where I was really being affected by it,” she told investigators, according to the report. “I have been on for fourteen years.”

Valentino, who appeared on the TLC reality show “Police Women of Cincinnati,” claims she is not racist and does not regularly use racial slurs. She says “a mental episode” is to blame for her N-word slip-up.

“Officer Valentino has maintained that she does not have any racial biases that have affected her work. Officer Valentino believes this was a mental episode,” according to the report.

Valentino allegedly told police investigators that she will seek treatment to deal with her stress. She has since been placed on desk duty, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement he “was appalled to see Officer Valentino display such hateful, angry, and racist language. He added: “Our law enforcement represents all of this city, and Black Cincinnatians deserve to feel safe knowing they will be treated with mutual respect.”

The city’s NAACP President Joe Mallory also responded to Valentino’s racism, saying , “To have that agitation, that aggressiveness, that anger, to be triggered like that, it shouldn’t be that easy to be triggered,” the Grio reported.