Nicole L. Linton: Nurse Who Killed 6 in Horrific LA Car Crash Held on $9 Million Bail | VIDEO

*Here’s the latest on that ICU nurse who killed six people – including a pregnant mother, her unborn child, and one-year-old son – in a fiery 100 mph crash has been released from the hospital and is now held on $9 million bond.

Nicole L. Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Houston, Texas – who works in Los Angeles – is being held in the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California after being released from medical supervision on Sunday.

She is expected to be charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

In fact, formal charges against Linton are expected to be announced during an L.A. County District Attorney’s Office news conference as of this publication at 2pm Pacific.

Linton was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter after police said she slammed her car into five other vehicles while driving as fast as 100 mph by an intersection at Windsor Hills.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero and her unborn baby boy following the horrible crash.

The unborn child’s father, Renald, was also killed in the crash after the car split in half immediately on impact, those close to the family confirmed.

Asherey, Renald, and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy check-up when Linton, who is suspected of driving while under the influence, smashed into the car they were traveling in.

Tabia Johnson, a witness to the crash, took a photo of Linton sitting down on a nearby sidewalk following the crash, with the burning aftermath visible in the background.

Linton is cooperating with investigators checking her bloodwork to see if she was under the influence when the fatal collision took place.

Here’s MORE via the Daily Mail:

Stunning video of the crash show vehicles screeching across the street, bursting into flames, before finally coming to a stop in a mangled wreck just feet away from rows of highly flammable pumps.

A woman who identified herself as Linton’s friend, said she was ‘drunk’ and ‘fighting with her boyfriend’ before she got in her car and smashed into a traffic jam.

The gut-wrenching fatal pile-up happened between South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue on Thursday afternoon.