NFL Players Choir Live Performance on America’s Got Talent – Tue, Aug 09 @ 8pm E/P | VIDEO

The (NFL) Players Choir is a musical collective made up of active and former NFL players and they have had a truly amazing journey this summer on the highest-rated summer competition show, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT (AGT), advancing to the semi-final round!

Created by Super Bowl Gospel Celebration founder Melanie Few and developed with a core group of Christian active and former NFL players who wanted to share their faith through song, the Players Choir is on a mission: to inspire all within the sound of their ‘joyful noise’ to live in purpose and find success through pursuing their passion.

Players Choir members have included some of the NFL’s most popular and talented players on and off the field, including Super Bowl Champions, Pro Bowlers, NFL Men of the Year and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. For the first time, this year the Players Choir came together to audition for America’s Got Talent with their performance of Bill Withers “Lean on Me.”

The Players Choir will perform next on the first live show airing on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8:00 PM PT/ET on NBC, where America will have a chance to vote them onto the next round in the competition (voting following the show Tues thru Weds.)

Led by Grammy-winning Gospel producer Myron Butler and choir director Demarcus Williams, current and former NFL Players appearing with the choir include: Isaiah Roshard McKenzie, Buffalo Bills; Bryan Scott, Atlanta Falcons; Bryant D. McKinnie, Jr., Vikings; Cameron Newton, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Gaines, Carolina Panthers; Stephen Pierce, Cleveland Browns; Dwayne Wright, Pittsburgh Steelers; Tully Banta-Cain, New England Patriots; Tommie Harris, Chicago Bears; Jamon Brown, Los Angeles Rams;Trey Williams, USFL (previously Cowboys, Colts); Joseph Barksdale, Rams, Chargers; Nathan Palmer, 49ers, Broncos; KeShun Freeman, New Orleans Saints; and Prince Amukamara, NY Giants.

In case you missed their initial performance, you can view it here:

To stay up to date with the latest Players Choir news and activities, please follow them on social @PlayersChoir.

source: blackfrontcal