Judge Mathis to Co-Host New A&E Series ‘Court Night Live’ | Video

*A&E has announced its new docu-reality TV show “Court Night Live,” hosted by Vinnie Politan and Judge Greg Mathis, with retired Judge Vonda Evans providing analysis.

The series hails from former “Live PD” producers Big Fish Entertainment and debuts this week on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

As reported by Variety, “Court Night Live” will operate from multiple cities via “pop-up courtrooms” in Philadelphia, Tampa, and Chicago.

Via Press release: “ “Court Night LIVE” will see civil cases from across the country litigated live from pop-up courtrooms in Philadelphia, Tampa, and Chicago in front of a gallery of community members. During each broadcast, viewers will have the chance to have their voices heard voting on the verdicts in select cases in real time via text message. Politan, Mathis, and Evans will provide context and bring their legal perspectives to viewers so that they can better understand how the wheels of justice turn.”

“’Court Night LIVE’ will combine the inherent drama of live civil court proceedings with context and expert legal analysis, elevating the traditional court shows that have been a staple of the television landscape for decades,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E. “‘Court Night LIVE’ gives viewers a chance to experience public trials live in the virtual courtroom gallery on air.”

According to A&E, “as civil court cases became backed up over the last few years, pending cases have jumped over 30% with some people waiting over a year to get to trial. On top of that, many Americans have been stuck at home with their family and neighbors, racking up more and more grievances that make it harder than ever to sort through them.”

Check out a preview of the series via the YouTube clip above.

“Court Night LIVE” will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and AETV.com.