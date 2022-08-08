Monday, August 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

John Leguizamo Blasts James Franco’s Casting as Fidel Castro: ‘He Ain’t Latino!’

By Ny MaGee
0

castro casting
John Leguizamo and James Franco / Twitter + Getty

*John Leguizamo and several Latin actors have slammed the casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro in the upcoming independent film “Alina of Cuba.

The film is directed by Miguel Bardem and is based on the life of Castro’s daughter, Alina Fernandez and her exile from Cuba.  Deadline confirmed that Franco has been tapped to play Fidel and the news has left veteran actor Leguizamo calling out Hollywood’s trend of appropriation.

“How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well?” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus seriously difficult story to tell without aggrandizement which would b wrong! I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!”

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro also pledged to participate in the boycott.

OTHER NEWS: Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles is Back For Season 2! | EUR Video Exclusive

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Leguizamo (@johnleguizamo)

“I’d like to think no Latino actor worth their salt would sign up to play and aggrandize a murderous dictator who terrorized the people of Cuba for six decades,” Navarro commented. “For both reasons you articulated, I join you in the boycott.”

Meanwhile, Castro’s daughter supports Franco’s casting as her father.  As reported by EW, she noted that “the project is almost entirely Latino, both in front and behind the camera.”

“James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma,” Fernández told Deadline. “I find the selection of the cast amazing.” 

Bardem will direct “Alina of Cuba” with a script from award-winning playwrights Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz, per the Deadline report. 

“The filmmakers worked a lot and I can’t be more grateful to them for their overall inclusive selection,” said Fernández. “To me, the most important thing about his movie is that the conversation about Cuba is alive. Personally, the experience is so far too unexpected but more than anything, humbling.”

“Alina of Cuba” producer John Martinez O’Felan clapped back at Leguizamo, saying, “I want to point out that his odd comments, if you base them on genealogy, are a blind attack and lack any factual substance.”

How do you feel about Franco playing Fidel? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleAhmaud Arbery Killers Sentencing Update: McMichaels Get Life Terms, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan 35 Years | VIDEO
Next articleFour Muslim Community Members Murdered in Albuquerque – Hate Crimes? | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO