Monday, August 8, 2022
HomeFamilyBabies
Babies

Are Khloé K and Tristan T Experiencing A Creative Block? They Still Haven’t Named Newborn

By Fisher Jack
0

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson - Getty composite
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson – Getty composite

*It seems like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are experiencing a little bit of a creators block!

As previously reported, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a baby boy born via surrogate, earlier this week.

A source close to the reality star confirmed the news about their new bundle of joy and said,

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Judge Mathis to Co-Host New A&E Series ‘Court Night Live’ | Video

Tristan and Khloe
Tristan and Khloe

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together in 2018. The former love birds gave their daughter the unique name of True Thompson. Despite seemingly having no issue naming True, Khloé and Tristan are reportedly struggling to name their second child.

An insider shared,

“Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

They continued,

“Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet.”

The insider added,

“She is taking her time with the name…” Full story on #thejasminebrand.com

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleUh Oh. It’s Going Down! Trump Says FBI Raided His Mar-a-Lago Home | WATCH
Next articleCops Arrest Black Man For White Man’s Crime: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO