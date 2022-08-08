Are Khloé K and Tristan T Experiencing A Creative Block? They Still Haven’t Named Newborn

*It seems like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are experiencing a little bit of a creators block!

As previously reported, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a baby boy born via surrogate, earlier this week.

A source close to the reality star confirmed the news about their new bundle of joy and said,

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together in 2018. The former love birds gave their daughter the unique name of True Thompson. Despite seemingly having no issue naming True, Khloé and Tristan are reportedly struggling to name their second child.

An insider shared,

“Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

They continued,

“Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet.”

The insider added,

"She is taking her time with the name…"