Roger E. Mosley (‘Magnum P.I.’) Dies At 83 Family Announces

*Sadly we must report that Roger E. Mosley, who’s most known for his role as ‘TC’ Calvin on the classic CBS crime-drama series ‘Magnum P.I.‘ has died. He was 83

The veteran actor passed away peacefully early Sunday morning around 1am at his home surrounded by family and loved ones … according to his daughter, Ch-a, who posted a tribute to her dad while announcing the sad news. The cause of death was not stated.

She writes, “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Mosley, who was born in Los Angeles and attended Jordan High School, will perhaps best be remembered as Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin in the OG ‘Magnum’ series of the ’80s, opposite Tom Selleck, notes TMZ. His character ran a helicopter business in the show, and was often helping the lead man get out of a jam by transporting him all over the island.

“Magnum” reboot star Stephen Hill, who plays the updated version of T.C. Calvin, posted a tribute to Instagram Sunday to commemorate Mosley’s life.

“Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley,” he wrote. “We have all been honored by the example of your life.”

Moseley actually portrayed two other characters within the same franchise, and acted on ‘MPI’ for a total of 8 years, with 158 episodes under his belt. Moseley also dabbled in several other hit TV series as well throughout the years … not to mention some films here and there too.

In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” he appeared on “Night Court,” “Kung Fu,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Baretta” and Sanford and Son, “Thin Line Between Love and Hate” among other shows.

On the big screen, his film roles included 1974’s “McQ” with John Wayne, 1977’s “Semi-Tough” with Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson, 1990’s “Heart Condition” with Denzel Washington and Bob Hoskins, and 1994’s “Pentathlon” with Dolph Lundgren.