Phaedra Parks Finishing Up Self-Help Book Tackling ‘Depression’ Following Her ‘RHOA’ Exit | VIDEO

*Phaedra Parks went through a period of depression after she left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” show. She now wants to help other people experiencing depression.

The reality star is writing a book that details her mental health journey, hoping those struggling with the same problems will recover by following the affirmations she employed to recover.

She says the book is part memoir and part meditative guide.

“When I left ‘Housewives,’ it was a very dark time,” the 48-year-old said in an exclusive interview with Page Six. “And I went through … depression and a lot of emotions because ‘Housewives’ can give you PTSD. I think anyone that’s been on it for over four to five years will experience some PTSD because it can be very traumatic.”

After casting in seven consecutive seasons on the “RHOA,” Parks finally exited in 2017. When she left the Bravo reality show, her disappointed fans mourned.

Phaedra Parks is a single mum of two sons (Ayden, 12, and Dyan, 9), whom she had with her ex-husband Apollo Nida. She is grateful she recovered from her mental illness, and she can only thank her loved ones who supported her through it. And now she feels the best way to give back is to write a book.

“So I wanted to write a book for women — men can read it, too — that really gave a part of my testimony of just being an overcomer,” she says.

Parks has already made a comeback on your screens: she is on another reality TV show, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.” The show casts Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Jill Zari and more iconic “Housewives” of the past from different franchises.

Says she, “As you can see, God gave me double for my trouble, honey. I look younger, I feel younger, and I lost nothing.”

Parks is a busybody: she juggles different careers, being an attorney, producer, mortician, and actress. She says her faith in a higher power helped her overcome “shame, embarrassment,” and even “suicidal ideations.”

For her, one reason sometimes people are hit hard when they go through bad things is because they don’t have a prayer life or they don’t really understand the power of meditation, the power of thinking positive, the power of claiming and proclaiming success, healing over their lives.

“I talk about personal stories from my life. And at the end, I give a meditation that helped me through those moments … I want to be that bridge; I want to be that encouragement for someone who doesn’t have someone to talk to.”

Parks also aims to bring down stigmas around mental health setbacks.

“I just want people to know, there’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘I need help,’ or, ‘I’m feeling this way.’” She clarifies further. “You should be able to feel transparent to people who love you — and get aid.”

Parks’ last book, “Secrets of the Southern Belle: How to Be Nice, Work Hard, Look Pretty, Have Fun, and Never Have an Off Moment