Sunday, August 7, 2022
HomeStyle
Entertainment

Doja Cat Explains Shaving Head and Eyebrows: ‘I Don’t Like Having Hair’ | Look-Watch!

By Fisher Jack
0

Doja Cat (bald) - Instagram
Doja Cat (bald) – Instagram

*(CNN) — Pop singer and rapper Doja Cat debuted an eye-catching new look after shaving her head and eyebrows.

The musician, who catapulted to viral success for her 2018 song “Mooo!”, took to an Instagram live feed to shave her eyebrows shortly after shaving her head on Thursday night.

“I just do not like to have hair,” said the singer during an Instagram live session. She expressed her frustration at the continuous upkeep required by wearing wigs, especially when she was working out.

“I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing,” she explained. “There were times when I’d put a beanie on top of my wig, that’s on top of a wig cap, that’s on top of braids.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Yummy! Celebrate National Mustard Day with a Mustard-flavored Donut | WATCH

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like: shave your f–king head.”

On Friday, Doja Cat posted snaps of her new look on Instagram, with elaborate designs drawn onto her eyebrows. The post has received over 3 million likes as of Saturday afternoon.

And her new style may not have come as a surprise to fans keeping up her social media.

“im going to shave my head and gain a ton of muscle but as a joke,” Doja Cat tweeted on July 31.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

The eclectic hip hopper went on to state the benefits of her freeing style.

“I can swim, which is a big deal for me because I love to surf. I can swim, I can work out, I can do like real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off,” Doja said.

“Another kind of fun thing for” the “Say So” hitmaker, she explained, “is that my wigs are going to lay flatter if I ever do wanna wear a wig.”

“If I wanna do a buzzcut color, I can do any color without actually doing it on my own head,” she continued. “I can do a buzzcut wig. Either way, it’s like much easier all around. And it’s too hot for that s—, even though it’s almost fall. This is just better, it’s a lot better.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleChris Rock Creating an Animated Version of ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ | VIDEO
Next articleMonkeypox Cases Can Infect ANYONE … According to Experts | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO