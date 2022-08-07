A JAZZMAN’S BLUES – Tyler Perry Discusses New Film at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival | PHOTOs

*On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, non-other than Tyler Perry participated in a Clips & Conversation moderated by Variety’s Angelique Jackson.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN’S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team to Extend Bubba Wallace’s Contract | VIDEO

Release Date: September 23, 2022via Netflix

Written, Directed and Produced by: Tyler Perry

Starring: Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold