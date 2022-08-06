Saturday, August 6, 2022
HomeLivingFood/Diet
Exercise

Yummy! Celebrate National Mustard Day with a Mustard-flavored Donut | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — Mustard is on the menu for this Saturday. Condiment brand French’s has launched a limited-edition donut covered in — you guessed it — mustard-flavored icing to celebrate National Mustard Day.

The Frankenfood creations were born from an unexpected partnership between French’s and New York City bakery Dough Doughnuts, according to a news release shared with CNN.

“This year, we’re excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French’s Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines,” Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer at French’s parent company McCormick, said in the release.

“We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year,” she said.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Food Critic Alton Brown Gives History Lesson On Korean Fried Chicken – Hint: Black GIs | WATCH

Mustard Donuts (French's)
Mustard Donuts (French’s)

Open-minded gourmands can try out the tangy donuts for free at any of Dough’s six NYC locations on Saturday “while supplies last.”

And mustard fans who can’t make it to New York can order a free box of two donuts for delivery from Dough’s website on Saturday at noon.

Home cooks can also find out if mustard complements donuts as much as it does hot dogs with French’s make-at-home mustard donut recipe.

French’s is no stranger to culinary innovation that blurs the sacred boundaries between sweet and savory. Earlier this year, the brand debuted ketchup-flavored popsicles in Canada.

And in 2019, they released limited-edition, mustard-flavored ice cream for National Mustard Day.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleKenya Moore Clarifies Her Comments on Fellow RHOA Cast Member Marlo Hampton’s Home Invasion | WATCH
Next articleWeekend Watch: ‘Prey’ Passes the Test | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO