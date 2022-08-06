Weekend Watch: ‘Prey’ Passes the Test | VIDEO

*“Prey” passes my litmus test. That is, I would pay to see the movie. “Prey,” however, isn’t being released in theaters. It streams exclusively as a Hulu Original. The film begins with woman warrior Amber Midthunder (Naru) stating, A long time ago it is said a monster came here.” As the film progresses, we find out that the monster of which she speaks is not colonialism but a comparative horror. “Prey” is the newest entry in the “Predator” franchise.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, “Prey” is a prequel to “Predator.” A somewhat Easter Egg in “Predator” for viewers is Anna (Elpidia Carrillo). While she had no prior experience of the Predator herself, Anna knew of its existence through folk legends of a “demon” that would kill people and horribly mutilate their corpses.

In the prequel “Prey,” at first no one believed Naru when she told them of an alien predator. Naru is in the Arnold Schwarzenegger role of hunter in this 20th Century Studios’ exciting action thriller set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro also star in “Prey.”

None of the following films mentioned here pass my litmus test. “Bullet Train,” is a lot of hot air and the excessive violence reaches its diminishing returns halfway through the film. Directed by David Leitch, “Bullet Train” stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“Easter Sunday,” directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and starring Jo Koy is familiar family fare with standard cliches. And if I heard that running catch phrase that is a rip off several songs with the same title one more time, I think my head would have exploded. In “Easter Sunday,” Jo Koy is a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family. Also starring are Joe Valencia, Eugene Cordero, Tia Carrere, Asif Ali, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

“DC League of Super-Pets,” directed by Jared Stern, would be perfect family entertainment if the kids didn’t have to endure Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart) urinating–something they can see for free on any street corner—and other inappropriate jokes. As with “Paws of Fury,” the filmmakers are unable to create material for both children and adults. “Super-Pets” draw is its super roster that includes the likes of John Krasinski (Superman), Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, the Super-Dog), and Keanu Reeves (Bruce Wayne).

“Nope,” Jordan Peele’s latest adventure into the horror and sci-fi genre, begins on a sour note. It plays into the stereotype of CP (Colored People’s) time when the annoying and “ghetto-like” character Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) shows up late. It’s interesting that shortly after the release of “Nope,” Palmer became embroiled in a “Colorism” controversy that suggested Zendaya would not be cast in certain roles because of her complexion.

Siblings OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald inherited a horse ranch from their father, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith Davis). On that ranch OJ and Emerald begin observing unexplained phenomena and attempt to capture the mystery on camera. There are “Signs” similarities and little else noteworthy about “Nope.”

