Asherey Ryan: Fiery LA Car Crash Victim was 8 1/2 Months Pregnant Says Sister in Emotional Video | WATCH

*This incident is so tragic. Further details are surfacing in the fiery, multiple car crash that happened in Windsor Hills, Los Angeles on Thursday (Aug. 4).

As we previously shared, at least 6 lives were taken after a 37-year-old woman named Nicole Lorraine Linton sped through a red traffic light and plowed into multiple vehicles. Inside one of the vehicles that caught on fire, was a 23-year-old pregnant woman, named Asherey Ryan from Los Angeles.

She was joined by her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Reynold Lester. At the time of the horrific accident, she was on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

Since the news broke, Asherey’s sister, Sha’seana Kerr took to her social media to speak out about the incident, recalling details leading up to the crash and more. Watch her below via the IG embed.

Wait. There’s more …

Ryan, who was known as ‘Ray Ray’ to her family members, was expecting another boy says Cotie Davis, one of Asherey Ryan’s older sisters.

“Yes, she was on her way to the doctor’s (office),” Davis said during an interview with Nguyen before breaking into tears, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Davis also spoke about Ryan’s infant son Alonzo.

“He had the sweetest smile. The most beautiful in the world. My nephew. He didn’t deserve that,” Davis said.

Davis also told the station that the child’s father was also in the car and was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

“She was a beautiful. I mean, she had the worst attitude. She was so loving. She was so supportive,” Davis said.

At the corner of La Brea and Slauson, a memorial was set up and is growing for the five victims and Ryan’s unborn son.

Davis was asked if she had anything to say to Nicole Lorraine Linton, the woman responsible for the fatal crash.

“I don’t have nothing to say to her. I hope she feels every bit of pain she’s caused everybody,” Davis said.