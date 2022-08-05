Travis Scott Announces Las Vegas nightclub Residency

*Travis Scott has announced his Las Vegas nightclub residency titled “Road to Utopia” will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World starting on Sept. 17.

“From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist,” said Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas, Variety reports. “His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

Per the report, Resorts World described “Road to Utopia” as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience.”

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

“Road to Utopia” dates that are currently on sale to the public are on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. Additional performance dates will be announced soon, according to the report.

Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund recently announced $1 million in scholarships for 100 students graduating from HBCUs this year. This is Scott’s second year offering the award, which will be distributed to students at 38 different schools.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out,” Scott said in a release. “So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them—and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Meanwhile, Scott is still facing several multimillion-dollar lawsuits over the Astroworld tragedy late last year in Houston, where hundreds were injured and 10 people died.