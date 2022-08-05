Former Bad Boy Artist Ma$e Signs to Death Row | Video

*Former Bad Boy Records artist Ma$e has announced plans to sign a record deal with Death Row Records.

“I’m going to work out,” Ma$e said in a TikTok video about getting physically prepared for his return to the music industry. “I’m doing tour days. I’ma get my body right.”

We reported previously that Snoop Dogg, who rose to fame during the ’90s on Death Row Records, has acquired the label from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone, per Variety.

In a statement, Snoop Dogg said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Ma$e revealed in his TikTok that he traveled to the west coast to meet with Snoop.

“And I’m out here to meet with Snoop, so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records. So I’ll be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row. And we gon’ get the Tupac thing rekindled. Let’s see where we go with that,” he said in the clip.

Death Row was founded in 1992 by Suge Knight and Dick Griffey and rappers Dr. Dre and the D.O.C. The label’s roster included Dre, Snoop, Tupac Shakur, the D.O.C., Nate Dogg, Warren G, and Michel’le. Suge and the label declared bankruptcy in 2006.

Diddy signed Ma$e more than two decades ago to his Bad Boy label and after they parted ways, Ma$e claimed Diddy refused to accept his $2 million dollar offer to buy back his music publishing. Diddy allegedly purchased the publishing rights for $20,000 in 1996, per Complex.

Watch Ma$e’s Tik Tok below.