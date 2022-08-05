Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Split – It’s a NOPE on Getting Back with Kanye

*Kim Kardashian is a single woman again. According to sources close to the couple, Kim and Pete Davidson have called it quests after only 9 months of dating.

Apparently, sometime this week the couple decided to split and just be friends, with sources noting that they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”

Sources say the couple’s demanding schedules and the long distance between them ultimately “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Meanwhile, additional sources say that a reunion with Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West might not happen either as “the divorce is moving ahead, and they are happily co-parenting.”

Keep in mind that “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” an “insider” told Page Six.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source adds. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The source also relayed that Kim K — who runs multiple businesses and stars on a reality show — was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Kardashian and Davidson — who have been spending time apart lately as he has been in Australia filming a new movie — met when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021, and started officially dating the following month.

“When we kissed, I was just like ‘Mmm!’ It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” the SKIMS founder later said of kissing the comedian in a sketch on the late-night show.

However, Kardashian — who filed for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021 — wasn’t sure if the spark was anything special.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss,’” she added.