Fox Soul to Stream 2022 Miss Black USA Pageant on Aug. 7

*The 2022 Miss Black USA Pageant will air on Fox Soul on Aug. 7, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Twenty-six women from across the nation will compete for the title when the competition takes place in Washington D.C., Urban Hollywood 411 reports. Per press release, the winner of this year’s pageant will receive a life-changing 4-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of The District of Columbia, which can be used for an undergraduate or graduate degree program.

“Fox Soul is thrilled to be partnering with Miss Black USA for the second consecutive year to celebrate and honor the unique talents, traits and accomplishments of women of color from all over the country,” Fox Soul executive producer Joyce Coleman-Sampson said in a statement.

“The pageant allows for Black women to have a platform to showcase the power and beauty of being unapologetically Black,” stated Karen Arrington, CEO and founder of Miss Black USA, Inc.

“Our organization is highly respected and has redefined what it means to be a courageous, compassionate, and confident woman of color. We are proud that FOX SOUL is airing the Miss Black USA Pageant for the second year, emphasizing their commitment to the community,” Arrington added.

Per press release, the pageant has successfully launched the careers of young women of color in the fields of education, law, medicine, entertainment and the arts. The contestants will kick-off their arrival in the nation’s capital on Thursday, August 4th with the “Miss Black USA Stronger Than” Luncheon in partnership with the 400 Year African American History Commission and will culminate with the crowning of Miss Black USA on Sunday, August 7th.

The pageant is currently collecting votes on their website for fans to select their favorite contestants for this year’s People’s Choice Awards. One dollar will equal one vote and all proceeds will go to the Miss Black USA Scholarship Fund. Fans can vote for their favorite pageant contestant here.

The 36th Annual Miss Black USA Pageant streams Sunday, Aug. 7, on Fox Soul at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

To learn more about this year’s pageant and its contestants, visit: https://www.missblackusa.org/