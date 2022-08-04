Thursday, August 4, 2022
New Brad Pitt Pic (‘Bullet Train’) Gets Thumbs Up from DJ Suss One at Star Studded Screening | PHOTOs

By Jazmyn Summers
*The fan favorite  DJ Suss One of Wendy Williams and now “Sherri Show”  held an exclusive advanced screening of the new Brad Pitt movie “Bullet Train” opening Friday in theaters across the country

The film stars  Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, and the stars of Donald Glover’s Atlanta TV series Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz.

EURweb Spotlight and iHeart radio personality Jazmyn ‘Jaz’ Summers caught up with the popular DJ at the screening.

The movie is absolutely amazing, ” gushed Suss.  “So many actors that you know are in it. Brad Pitt did an amazing job  Bad Bunny’s fan base is incredible. I think you guys will enjoy it a lot  Shout out to Sony Pictures and Allied. This one definitely has comedy and a lot of great action. You’re not going to wanna miss it.”

Jazmyn Summers and Ja Rule uss One at Dinner and a Movie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Ja Rule and Jazmyn Summers attend Bullet Train DJ US One Dinner on August 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Remy Ma, Papoose, Ja Rule, Maino and Harry O were among the celebrities in attendance at the Dinner and Movie event at a lush theater in New York where moviegoers dined on a menu of gourmet burgers, barbecue chicken wraps, ahi tuna and more as part of a series of film screenings hosted by DJ Suss One.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 19: Papoose (L) and Remy Ma attend the Suss-One Dinner And A Movie at iPic Theater on December 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Ja Rule and Harry O. attend Bullet Train DJ US One Dinner on August 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“I love all the genres but my favorite ones to do are horror,” reveals the popular DJ. “I really enjoyed screening the last “Scream” film.  I was raised in the 80s where Freddy Kruger, Michael Myers (Halloween), Jason 40, Chuckie and these were the dominant characters in our movie life.”

Embed from Getty Images,
 

DJ Suss One, a fan favorite on the Wendy Williams show,  tells EURweb that he will miss the former star who is struggling with health and financial issues.

“I felt a way because it was great times,” he shares.  I’ve only been there for about two years but  it was great people, great energy, and a lot of positive times  It was fun and the era that I was in the Wendy show was absolutely fun and I’m gonna miss that energy.”

Embed from Getty Images
 

He’s sending out prayers for her recovery.

“I don’t know exactly what’s going on with her,” he reveals. “A lot of what I find out is what the public finds out through the media.  If these things are true I just want her to get well soon and focus on herself and get in a better space so she can be at her best game again.”

Suss is excited about the new journey with Sherri Shepherd, whose show “Sherri”  premieres September 12.

Embed from Getty Images
 

“I’m looking forward to the energy she’s bringing,”  Suss tells Jaz. “Sherri is gonna bring her own flavor to daytime TV  She’s a very positive individual, a very motivating individual She likes to motivate our people.  She’s hilarious.  She’s incredible and there’s a lot  of opportunity besides her incredible fan base I hope Wendy gets better but she’s not on TV anymore, Ellen left TV, the Real left TV so there’s a lot of opportunity for success and if there is anyone can do it Sherri Shepherd can do it.”

And the next Dinner and a Movie event?

Stay tuned.  But the horror buff says, “I definitely want to do something for Halloween.”  EURweb will make sure to bring the tea to you.

Jazmyn Summers

