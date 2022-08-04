Thursday, August 4, 2022
Monica Lewinsky Catches Heat for Asking Beyonce to Remove Her Name from ‘Partition’

By Ny MaGee
Partition drama
Monica Lewinksy and Beyonce

*Monica Lewinksy wants Beyonce to remove her name from a racy lyric on the singer’s 2013 track “Partition.”

The request comes after Beyonce reportedly agreed to remove the term “spaz” from her song “Energy” on her new “Renaissance” album because it is considered a slur to people with cerebral palsy. She also removed a sample of Kelis’ hit “Milkshake” after the singer accused Bey of theft. 

“uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted Aug. 1, referring to a lyric on “Partition” in which Bey says a man “Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.”

She was referring to Lewinksy’s affair with former President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky penned an essay for Vanity Fair in 2014 in which she thanked Beyoncé for including her in the song. 

“Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé’s latest hit gives me a shout-out,” she wrote. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'”

As reported by E!, when asked by a Twitter user why she’s making a big deal about the lyric now, Lewinski said she previously found it humorous because “learning to laugh about things which hurt or humiliated me is how i survived.”

Lewinsky is catching major heat on Twitter for asking Queen Bey to remove the lyric from a song that came out nine years ago. BuzzFeed reports that one Twitter user noted, “Monica girl be realistic… You’re saying that Beyoncé should remove a line from her song that came out 9 years ago??? And why are you only talking about Beyoncé, there were plenty of other artists who were more disrespectful. Beyoncé’s line wasn’t even bad. So calm down.”

When another Bey fan asked if she had reached out to Beyoncé or her team prior to her tweet, Lewinsky confirmed that she had not, writing, “you make an interesting/fair point…”

