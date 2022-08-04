Thursday, August 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jason Whitlock Says Beyonce Symbolizes ‘Catastrophic Descent of Black Culture’

By Ny MaGee
0

Beyonce and Whitlock
Beyonce and Jason Whitlock

*Sports journalist Jason Whitlock has roasted Beyonce for symbolizing “the catastrophic descent of black culture.”

In a review of her new album “Renaissance,” Whitlock noted on a recent episode of his podcast that the singer “symbolizes the catastrophic descent of black culture and America’s indifference to its fall.”

“Expectations have fallen so low for American black people that no one expects Beyonce to mature or make music that uplifts black folks,” he said. 

In his write-up on The Blaze, Whitlock said “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, is explicitly crude and profane. A New York Times reviewer described the 40-year-old singer’s 16-song collection as “steeped in black queer bravado.” Wesley Morris, the Pulitzer-winning reviewer, never defined black queer bravado. The reader is left to assume that queer bravado is as endemic to black people as full lips, wide noses, nappy hair, and obscene music.”

READ MORE: Beyoncé Reacts – Will Remove Slur (‘Spaz’) from ‘Heated’ After Backlash from Disability Campaigners

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Whitlock (@realjasonwhitlock)

He went on to say that “Beyoncé, the so-called heir to Aretha Franklin’s title as the “Queen of Soul,” has more in common with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion” than R&B icon Franklin, “who demanded “Respect,” ” Whitlock wrote. 

He also addressed Beyonce’s decision to remove the word “spazz” from her song “Energy” because people with cerebral palsy consider it an offensive slur. 

“What I find fascinating about all of this is that people with cerebral palsy care more about policing the way they’re portrayed in the entertainment and media world than black people do,” Whitlock said.

“We’re the only group with absolutely no standards. The entire rap music industry is built on the N-word… No one cares. Beyonce uses the N-word in “Heated.” No one cares,” he added.

“Every minority group aggressively polices how they’re characterized in music, television, and movies except black people.”

He continued: “Beyonce has black queer bravado. She instantly bowed to disability rights advocates while promoting degeneracy for black people. She doesn’t really care about us.”

Do you agree with Whitlock’s remarks? Sound off in the comments.

Previous article‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ an Innovative Hit at the Pasadena Playhouse
Next articleIman Shumpert Arrested After Busted with Weed At Dallas Airport
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO