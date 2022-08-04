Comedian George Wallace Slams Will Smith Over Oscars Slap: ‘F*ck All The Smith’s’ | Video

*Comedian George Wallace is speaking out about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap.

“I started cussin’ when Will slapped Chris Rock,” said Wallace in a new interview, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. “He slapped me. I teared up. I was on the phone with Mar Jay, and J. Anthony Brown, we tend to talk together through these things and then we thought ‘this is the best Oscars I’ve ever seen in my life.’”

Wallace continued: “And then came Will, and when he slapped Chris, he slapped me and I just went like ‘holy cow.’ First of all, just like everybody we thought that it was a prank, nope.”

He added: “‘This m*th*r sucker ruined it for me because I was waiting for my favorite actor to receive his award and my favorite actor at that time was Will Smith. I love Will Smith but I don’t like him today.”

During the 94th Academy Awards in March, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which the actress shaved because she’s allegedly battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger. Smith resigned from the Academy after the slapping incident, and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

“First of all, how do you get slapped by a guy named Willard?” said Wallace.

“I’ve come to the point where I’ve gotten, it was hard for me to do but I got so mad, I just said ‘f*ck Will Smith!’ F*ck all of em’ matter fact til this day I don’t like any Smith,” said Wallace.

“F*ck all the Smith’s! F*ck em’ all! F*ck Will Smith! F*ck his wife, G.I Jane, Jada Smith, f*ck her! F*ck them two lil’ weird *ss kids, Willow and Willard! F*ck him, f*ck them, f*ck em’ all,” he continued. “F*ck his grandmama, granny smith. Steven A Smith on ESPN, f*ck him! F*ck any Smith of the Dallas Cowboys F*ck all the Smith’s okay?”

Wallace admitted: “I’m the first one to say that night that he [Chris Rock] should’ve sued Will Smith for $200 million dollars. He needs to deal with his pain. ‘Cause Chris is always gonna feel the pain. I know these are jokes but I was just telling the truth, he’s always gonna feel the pain. 30 years from now he could be driving down the street listening to Z103, here come the gap band ‘oops upside ya head’ He ain’t never gon’ forget this sh*t.”

Last month, Smith finally broke his silence about his infamous Oscar slap. In an emotional YouTube post, the actor explained why he didn’t apologize to comedian Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the best actor award for the film “King Richard.”

“It’s all fuzzy,” Smith said in the video. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.”

Smith called his behavior “unacceptable,” and claims he responded violently because Rock joked about Jada’s hair loss.

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” he said in the clip.

“I just didn’t realize how many people got hurt in that moment, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize.”

Smith also made clear that Jada did not instruct him to slap Rock.

“I made a choice of my own from my own experiences from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe,” said Smith.

“I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us,” he continued.

Watch his full apology video below: