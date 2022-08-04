Thursday, August 4, 2022
HomeArtsTheater
Entertainment

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ an Innovative Hit at the Pasadena Playhouse

By LaRita Shelby
0

Freestyle Love Supreme Cast at Pasadena Playhouse.
Info: PasadenaPlayhouse.org

*What do you get when you mix energy, improv, and raw talent with a hip-hop flair? You get the Tony Award-winning Freestyle Love Supreme!

That’s the new show rocking the mic and leaving the audience on tilt at The Pasadena Playhouse.

The art of storytelling is elevated to an unpredictable, musical, and theatrical experience thanks to Anthony Veneziale, who conceived and created the show with director Thomas Kail and a guy named Lin-Manuel Miranda many years before Hamilton hit the mainstream Broadway circuit.

Freestyle Love Supreme is not just a display of talented rappers, musicians, and the world-famous 2015 and 2018 Beat Box world champion artist Kaila Mullady, it’s a Cipher where the audience participates adding nuggets to the storyline.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Pulse of Entertainment: Blake Aaron Releases ‘Dreamland’ Single from ‘Love & Rhythm’ | LISTEN

Freestyle Love Supreme closes at Pasadena Playhouse August 7th 2022. Info: PasadenaPlayhouse.org or FreestyleLoveSupreme.com

 For those curious about how to take a word and turn it into a sentence that then becomes a story, and then evolves into an immersive experience, well class is in session at Freestyle Love Supreme.

It’s not your average night at the theatre but it’s certainly where the ordinary becomes extraordinary with every syllable and infectious beat. No two shows are the same and at any given performance one never knows who might pop up and appear on stage.

In the past, surprise guests have included co-creator Lin- Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, Josh Groban, Christopher Jackson and more.

Cast at The Pasadena Playhouse includes Andrew Bancroft, Richard Baskin Jr., Jay C. Ellis, Aneesa Folds, Mark Martin, Kaila Mullady, Morgan Reilly, James Rushin, Victoria Theodore, Anthony Venziale and Tarik Davis. Kudos to lighting, sound and set designers and of course The Pasadena Playhouse.

Performances continue through August 7th 2022 at The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.  Tickets start at $30.00 for info and Box Office hours go to: PasadenaPlayhouse.org or call (626)356-7529.  Connect with FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME online: www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

Twitter: @FreestyleLove

Facebook: @FreestyleLoveSupreme

Instagram: @FreestyleLoveSupreme

LaRita Shelby
LaRita Shelby

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Vice President of Business Development and Special Projects at EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope.  Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho.  LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at JazzyRita@EURweb.com

Previous articleBrandon Andrews Discusses Shark Tank Casting on Bloomberg Black Business Beat | VIDEO
LaRita Shelbyhttp://www.RitaShelby.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as VP of Business Development & Special Projects at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film. LaRita has an undergrad degree from LMU in Los Angeles and an M.A. in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO