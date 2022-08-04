‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ an Innovative Hit at the Pasadena Playhouse

*What do you get when you mix energy, improv, and raw talent with a hip-hop flair? You get the Tony Award-winning Freestyle Love Supreme!

That’s the new show rocking the mic and leaving the audience on tilt at The Pasadena Playhouse.

The art of storytelling is elevated to an unpredictable, musical, and theatrical experience thanks to Anthony Veneziale, who conceived and created the show with director Thomas Kail and a guy named Lin-Manuel Miranda many years before Hamilton hit the mainstream Broadway circuit.

Freestyle Love Supreme is not just a display of talented rappers, musicians, and the world-famous 2015 and 2018 Beat Box world champion artist Kaila Mullady, it’s a Cipher where the audience participates adding nuggets to the storyline.

For those curious about how to take a word and turn it into a sentence that then becomes a story, and then evolves into an immersive experience, well class is in session at Freestyle Love Supreme.

It’s not your average night at the theatre but it’s certainly where the ordinary becomes extraordinary with every syllable and infectious beat. No two shows are the same and at any given performance one never knows who might pop up and appear on stage.

In the past, surprise guests have included co-creator Lin- Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, Josh Groban, Christopher Jackson and more.

Cast at The Pasadena Playhouse includes Andrew Bancroft, Richard Baskin Jr., Jay C. Ellis, Aneesa Folds, Mark Martin, Kaila Mullady, Morgan Reilly, James Rushin, Victoria Theodore, Anthony Venziale and Tarik Davis. Kudos to lighting, sound and set designers and of course The Pasadena Playhouse.

Performances continue through August 7th 2022 at The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. Tickets start at $30.00 for info and Box Office hours go to: PasadenaPlayhouse.org or call (626)356-7529. Connect with FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME online: www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

