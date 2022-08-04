Crystal Smith Files for Divorce from Ne-Yo + Accuses Him of Making Baby with Another Woman | VIDEO

*The end is near for Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo! After Crystal blasted Ne-yo last week on her Instagram for his infidelity, she has now filed for divorce. In the petition, she is asking the judge to grant her full spousal and child support for herself and their three minor children.

According to @radaronline, Crystal filed for divorce on August 1 after she told the world about Ne-yo’s cheating ways.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, have reportedly been separated since July 22. In the court filings, Crystal says that the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” because of Ne-yo’s adultery.

Smith who shares minor children with Ne-yo: Shaffer Smith Jr., Roman Smith, and Isabella Smith, also says he recently fathered a child with another woman!

She’s demanding temporary and permanent alimony in all forms. She says because she’s unemployed, she’ll raise the kids and use Ne-yo’s money to support herself and the children. She wants primary custody but will allow Ne-yo joint custody.

On top of all of that, Crystal is asking the courts for Ne-yo to pay her $25,000 court fees that will come through the divorce process.

“Due to the disparity in income, [Crystal] moves the Court for an award of attorney fees on account in the amount of $25,000 as temporary attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation so that [Crystal] may pursue her claims for divorce with the opportunity to be effectively represented by counsel and properly protect her interests,” the filing read.

Ne-Yo has yet to respond to the filing. Chile… you know what they say, “It’s cheaper to keep her” 😭 Based on this divorce filing, Ne-yo should’ve kept his lil friend in his pants because Crystal is taking everything! 😩Thoughts Neighbors?