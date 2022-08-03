Wendy Williams Doubles Down on Marriage Claims Exclusively with Jason Lee | WATCH

*In case you missed it, Jason Lee, CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, exclusively shared details on Wendy Williams’ new marriage to a cop!

In the latest episode of “Gagging with Jason Lee”, Jason dove into the details of his personal phone call with the talk show host legend, divulging details on her marriage for the first time.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wendy Williams doubled down on her claims that she is married. Hollywood Unlocked shared a recording of the phone call between Williams and Lee HERE.

Watch the full episode above.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams’ Brother Claims She’s Denying Help From Family | Video

While she MAY have gotten married, the 58-year-old did admit that she is still dealing with financial stress.

Wendy let Jason Lee know that her Amex has stopped working but William Selby and her other close friend have been helping her maintain access to one of her accounts.

Aside from that, Williams says she’s trying to stay positive even while still dealing with the family drama as well. Wendy told Lee that she has asked her entire team to keep her family away from her with the exception of her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

So here’s the lineup for “Gagging with Jason Lee”:

Wendy Williams was married this past week to a New York Police Officer named Henry

Beyonce was forced to change the lyrics of a song from her latest album “renaissance” after social media backlash around ableist speech

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay blasts him on social media for infidelity

As the CEO and Founder of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee has been at the center of entertainment news cycle for several years, gaining close personal relationships with several celebrities including Mariah Carey, Tiffany Haddish, Floyd Mayweather, and Lizzo; all of which made special appearances at his Second Annual HollywoodUnlocked Impact Awards.

Jason is also currently Head of Donda Media for Ye, which puts him at the forefront of Hip Hop culture and fashion through Yeezy and Ye’s cultural impact.