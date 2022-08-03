Three Texas Sisters, Age 9, 8, 5, Found Dead in Pond

*Three young sisters were found dead in their neighbor’s pond after vanishing from their Texas home.

The three siblings, Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were being babysat by a family friend when they went missing Friday night. As reported by the Daily Mail, their mother, Shommaonique Oliver, 28, was at work. The babysitter called 911 to report their disappearance.

When police responded, they focused their search around a private pond near Highway 77 “after a pair of shoes and other items of clothing were found scattered near and in the water,” the outlet writes.

“’We located items of clothing around a pond and in a pond,’ Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey told KSLA Saturday. “So, we centered the search around that small body of water, and with the use of divers we were able to recover three victims at approximately 2am.”

A dive team pulled their bodies from the pond on a neighboring property early Saturday morning.

“We have no idea what the girls were doing there,” Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told the Texarkana Gazette.

The mother took to Facebook saying the “loss of my sweet babies’ is ‘so unreal’ “ and noted that she “has to be strong for the sake of my three other babies.”

Shommaonique has created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and other related expenses.

“This was so unexpect (sic) and a big hurt and shock to myself and my family. We are now asking for help to lay my sweet angles to rest,’ she wrote on the campaign page, adding: “Whatever you can donate will be appreciated.”

The cause of death of the three girls has not yet been revealed. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.