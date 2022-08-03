Wednesday, August 3, 2022
New York City Store Locks Up Spam Due to Theft | Video

By Ny MaGee
 A can of spam / iStock

*Inflation has driven up crime in some major cities to the point that one New York City store has been forced to lock up its inventory of Spam in a plastic case. 

“I’ve never seen that before!” one cashier laughed while removing the Spam from its plastic anti-theft covering, the New York Post reported.

“To put Spam in a cage is stupid — and kind of insulting to the customers that would buy it,” 46-year-old shopper Dennis Snow said.

According to the report, several shoppers questioned why a $3.99 can of Spam, along with other cheaper items such as $1.89 cans of Starkist tuna, were locked up while expensive products were not.

READ MORE: Ever Wonder Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn Are Locked Up at Drug Stores? | WATCH

We reported previously, via CNN, that most of the products on the drug store shelf are behind lock and key, even everyday items such as deodorant, toothpaste, candy, dish detergent, soap and aluminum foil. Manufacturers that supply lock cases and devices to chain stores have seen their businesses boom.

Locked up store shelves “has become a growing irritation for shoppers and a source of frustration for some employees who must walk around the store with keys at the ready,” the outlet writes.

The reason why stores resort to locking up these products is simple: to prevent shoplifting. But these decisions are far more nuanced and fraught for stores than you may think. Companies must walk a delicate line between protecting their inventory and creating stores that customers don’t dread visiting, per CNN.

Check out the video report above via the YouTube clip.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

