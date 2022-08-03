Mathew Knowles and Wife Gena Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary

*Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, and his wife Gena, recently celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

The couple took a trip to Italy in June where they renewed their vows. Back in 2013, Billboard reported that Mathew wed former model Gena Charmaine Avery. The pair had been engaged for a year and a half prior to tying the knot in Houston, Texas.

“Happy 9th anniversary to my lovely wife! We are excited to be celebrating in beautiful Italy this week,” Mathew captioned a June 30th photo of him and his wife on Instagram. “No matter what happens throughout the day, I remain in a state of gratitude because I’m able to begin and end each day next to my best friend,” he wrote.

“I am a very lucky man. I love you, Gena,” he added. See the full post below.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Reacts – Will Remove Slur (‘Spaz’) from ‘Heated’ After Backlash from Disability Campaigners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles)

Knowles and Beyonce’s mother, Tina, divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage. He served as the manager of Destiny’s Child and guided the solo music careers of his daughters Beyoncé and Solange. Bey dropped her father as her manager in 2011.

Most recently, Knowles celebrated Beyonce’s new album “Renaissance” after she praised him for being a strong influence and role model in her life.

“There is nothing as a parent that’s quite like seeing your children succeed and not only recognizing their own talents and hard work, but also being humble and grateful enough to thank those around them,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Let me tell you a little story. When Beyoncé and Solange were young, I used to tell them that I wouldn’t be impressed if they aimed low and succeeded, but that I’d be extremely proud of them both even if they missed but aimed high. We have to inspire people of all ages to see the potential in themselves and believe enough in who they are to aim HIGH,” Mathew continued.

He added, “I am so proud of not only Beyoncé’s achievements, but that she’s now inspiring millions around the world to go after theirs.”

Read his full message below.