Iman Shumpert Calls Out American Airlines: ‘If They Play Wit Me Again I’m Going To Jail’

*Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert called out American Airlines after being inconvenienced but it’s not clear what triggered his frustration.

In a post shared on social media, Shumpert said he’d be going to jail if the airline bamboozles him again during the booking process.

He wrote, “American Airlines has inconvenienced me yet again. Truly hate @americanair and their awful customer service!!! And the fact that them and TSA can play a blame game is sick. I forewarned @ucksocialmedia and he ain’t believe me. I’m blew.”

In a follow-up post, Shumpert mentioned his wife, singer/dancer Teyana Taylor.

“I’m buying a plane @teyanataylor Cuz if they play wit me like that again I’m going to jail. And now I think I got creases on my cool greys,” he wrote.

We reported previously that Teyana and Iman graced the cover Ebony’s April issue and got open and honest about their life, love and fame.

You may recall that in February, there were widespread rumors triggered by TikTok about the couple’s marriage. There were claims the marriage was going south, with Teyana abusing drugs after learning that her husband was allegedly cheating on her around the time he was starring in Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.

According to these rumors, her drug use got her hospitalized, forcing her to cancel one of her tour dates in November 2021.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke, and only drink occasionally. My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality tv show, We Got Love,” Teyana explained to Ebony, pointing to the cancer scare and surgery she underwent to remove small lumps discovered in her breast.