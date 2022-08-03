Don’t Believe it! Wendy Williams IS NOT Married to Policeman | VIDEO

*If you found reports that Wendy Williams married a cop, not believable, you’re right. Here’s the deal. According to PageSix, Williams is not married to an NYPD officer named Henry.

The news was first shared by Hollywood Unlocked and while Wendy’s rep didn’t deny that she is dating Henry, the rep says Wendy spoke too soon.

“That’s inaccurate,” William Selby told Page Six exclusively. “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

Fans have expressed concerns after recent footage of Williams suggests that her health is declining. Let’s continue to keep Wendy in our prayers and wish her happiness with her new boo Henry.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams Doubles Down on Marriage Claims Exclusively with Jason Lee | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Wait. There’s more …

In addition to sharing the news of her latest nuptials, the former Wendy Williams Show host admitted that she is still struggling financially.

She told Jason Lee her American Express has stopped working but jeweler William Selby along with another close friend has been helping her maintain access to one of her accounts.

Williams also Lee that she is currently dealing with some family issues, revealing that she asked her entire team to keep her family, with the exception of her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr, away from her.

However, this is contrary to what Williams’ brother Tommy claims.

Tommy Williams told followers that Wendy refused to let her son into her penthouse apartment. On his YouTube page, Tommy said that Kevin Jr. flew to New York to spend time with his mother on her birthday, but she wouldn’t let him inside.

“Her son is up there to spend what could be a monumental time with his mother, that is if she opens the door,” he said. “My nephew is trying to get in there now to see his mother. He was with me yesterday, we talked about the trip. We smiled and laughed…I was excited for him [to meet Williams]…And now the moment of truth–as beckons to see his mother at the pearly gates–to see Wendy.”