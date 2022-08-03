Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Diane Warren Apologizes for Calling Out One of Beyonce’s New Songs

By Ny MaGee
Diane Warren and Beyonce


*Famed songwriter Diane Warren has apologized to Beyonce’s rabid fanbase after she caught heat for tweeting: “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” 

While Warren didn’t mention Queen Bey’s name, the BeyHive assumed she was referring to one of me many tracks on the singer’s new “Renaissance” album, such as “Alien Superstar” which reportedly has 24 songwriters on it, including Jay-Z, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon and Nova Wav duo Denisia Andrews and Brittany Coney, among others, per Los Angels Times

Warren’s post included an eye-roll emoji and she also noted, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

Singer-songwriter and producer The-Dream collaborated on “Renaissance” so he was quick to respond to Warren on Twitter, writing: “You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers,” he tweeted. “well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out, so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America. Had that era not happen who knows. U good?”

READ MORE: Beyoncé Reacts – Will Remove Slur (‘Spaz’) from ‘Heated’ After Backlash from Disability Campaigners


Beyonce – glass horse

In a follow up tweet he added, “Btw I know it’s not a one on one writing contest you looking for from no one over here…… you don’t want that smoke And you know I love you, but come on. Stop acting like your records haven’t been sampled.”

The Dream’s response received some backlash from folks who felt he didn’t properly articulate an accurate response to Warren’s question.

Warren replied to his tweets, “I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”

Warren, who is an award-winning songwriter with 32 top-ten Billboard hits, further posted, “Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.”

