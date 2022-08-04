Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample Removed from Beyoncé’s ‘Energy’ Track After ‘Theft’ Allegations

*Beyoncé has made yet another change to her new album “Renaissance” after Kelis accused her team of theft.

Hours before the album’s release, Kelis took to Instagram to slam Queen Bey for not informing her that she was going to sample Kelis’ hit single “Milkshake” on her new song “Energy.”

Kelis is not a credited writer or producer on the track, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes are. But Kelis said “[Pharrell] ain’t wrote a song, a lyric a day in his life”



“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis wrote, as reported by Complex. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelis (@kelis)

When one fan commented, “Awesome…that’s a collab the world really needs,” Kelis replied, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

She further expressed her anger in a post on Instagram, writing, “I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample. But it’s beyond this song at this point. This was a TRIGGER for me. ‘Milkshake’ alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator, I’m an innovator, I have done more then left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are bully’s and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today . I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations.”

Following theft allegations, Beyonce removed the track from her album. The “Milkshake” sample has also been removed from the track on Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify and YouTube, per PEOPLE.

This latest change comes days after a representative for Beyonce confirmed that the “ableist” term “spazz” would be removed from her song “Heated”.