‘We Outside Comedy Tour’ Kicks Off Sept. 24 with Deon Cole, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, Gary Owen & MORE!

*New York, NY – Some of them have created their own unique blueprint for funny for years, revolutionizing what we see today on the comedy circuit, on TV and in movies, while others are charting their own paths to comedy’s Hall of Fame, both on stage, on screen and via social media.

They are Tony Baker (A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Carmichael Show, Rel, Ridiculous), Bill Bellamy (Insecure, Hot In Cleveland, Mr. Box Office, How To Be A Player), Michael Blackson (Next Friday, Meet the Blacks), Deon Cole (ABC’S Black-ish, Freeform’s Grown-ish, Barbershop, Barbershop: Next Cut and Back In Business), Ryan Davis (HBO’s Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm), Corey Holcomb (Everybody Hates Chris, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Black Jesus, The Cleveland Show), Kelly Kelz, Karlous Miller (MTV’s Wild ‘N Out), Gary Owen (Think Like A Man, Ride Along, Meet The Blacks) and Tony Rock (Think Like A Man, Mann and Wife, Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us). They comprise the star-studded line-up for the 2022 “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” and represent the biggest and best in urban comedy. The comedians assembled on the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” will be bringing the hottest comedy show “outside” to a market near you.

The “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” is a nod to the cultural expression that we’re in the hottest place to be and doing the hottest things. It’s about enjoying life, getting lit, letting your hair down and truly experiencing entertainment with no limits and no pressure – just pure funny. Think of the best party you’ve ever been to mixed with the best people ever and top that with the hottest headlining comedians on deck and you have the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR.” The “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” is the only place to be.

The “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” is heading to upwards of 20 cities during its run. The tour, presented by Je’Caryous Johnson Entertainment, kicks off Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Kansas City, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO 64055 for ONE BIG SHOW at 7:30 PM. After hitting up Kansas City, the tour will travel to Cleveland on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Rocket Mortgage Field House and then to Chicago, IL on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Credit Union 1 Arena. Other stops on the tour include DC, Houston, Detroit, St. Louis, Miami, Philly and Brooklyn, New York, just to name a few.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with select markets going ON SALE this Friday, August 5, 2022. Artist line-up varies from city to city. For more information on the tour, tickets, artist line-up and more, visit www.weoutsidecomedytour.com or www.jecaryous.com.

The biggest names in comedy today will go joke for joke, punch line by punch line and riff by riff giving you non-stop laughter and fall on the floor funny on the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR.” The improvisations, real-life scenarios and the multiple, non-stop laughs per minute alone will have you wanting more. You never know who will be roasted on any given night, including the audience. The “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” fuses some of the most formidable forces of comedy with the freshest funniest faces on the comedy circuit today. You will not get a line-up of laughs anywhere like this.

Audiences must expect the unexpected as they get laugh out loud humor mixed with some of the craziest, no holds barred nonsense to give you one over the top night outside the house on the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR.” If you ain’t outside with the “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR,” then where you at?

Comedian Deon Cole said it best about his comedy, “We’re going to laugh, we’re going to have a good time and we’re going to love ourselves.” The “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR,” will be just that- good times and good laughs waiting for you when you get outside.

THE “WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR” DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

** LINE UP VARIES BY CITY **

Saturday, September 24, 2022 Kansas City, MO Cable Dahmer Arena

Thursday, September 29, 2022 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, September 30, 2022 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena

Saturday, October 1, 2022 Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena

Friday, October 7, 2022 Austin, TX H·E·B Center Cedar Park

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Houston, TX NRG Arena

Friday, October 14, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Arena

Saturday, October 15, 2022 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

Friday, October 21, 2022 Tampa, FL Yuengling Arena

Saturday, October 22, 2022 Orlando, FL Addition Financial Arena

Friday, November 4, 2022 St Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, November 12, 2022 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

Friday, November 18, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, November 19, 2022 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, November 25, 2022 Brooklyn, NY The Kings Theatre

Friday, December 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center

Saturday, December 10, 2022 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Saturday, December 17, 2022 Miami, FL James L Knight Center

source: It Is Done Communications