Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Signs Five-Year, $230m Contract Extension

*Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s recently signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension that requires him to study film during the season.

The contract clause is labeled “independent study addendum,” as reported by ESPN.

According to the contract, Murray, 24, will need to study “material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game” for four hours per week. He will receive “credit” for completing his film study, according to the contract.

Murray’s lucrative contract now makes him the highest-paid Black quarterback and the 2nd highest-paid QB in the league. Per ESPN, the deal includes “$105 million guaranteed at signing and $160 million guaranteed for injury,” the outlet writes.

OTHER NEWS: Report Claims LeBron James is ‘Extremely Happy in Los Angeles’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

Kyler took to Instagram to react to the contract, writing: “Excitin’ times. I can’t help but feel overwhelmed with gratefulness and humility. The reality is that I am 5’10 with a non traditional playstyle. I am the first black and asian (🇰🇷) quarterback in the NFL. I look and play like no one before me and with that comes some hate and negativity. I refuse to internalize or acknowledge that negativity.”

His statement continued, “How immature would I be to lean into the toxicity when I am overwhelmed with an abundance of love and support from the best fans in the world. I’m in the business of proving the people that believe in me right and inspiring the next generation of youth culture.”

He concluded with, “I’m just a kid from Texas living out my dream, thank you God.”

As noted by The YBF, Kyler is the second highest-paid NFL quarterback behind Geen Bay Packers QB Aaron Rogers. If Russell Wilson receives a five-year, $250 million contract from the Denver Broncos, he will once again be the highest-paid Black QB and the second-highest-paid behind Aaron Rogers.