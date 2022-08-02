Holy Fvck Podcast … Demi Lovato Updates Their Pronouns to Include She/Her | LISTEN

On the heels of the release of their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, Demi Lovato talked to The Spout Podcast giving Host Tamara Dhia the rundown of their return to rock, the symbolism of their album cover art, homeschooling with Selena Gomez, and why they adopted the pronouns of She/Her again. Listen to the full interview directly above or here.

Pride, gratitude, and fluid are just a few words to describe how singer Demi Lovato is feeling these days, others would be “a holy fvck.”

Lovato explains the title track of their new album saying, “So, the song that I named the album after is called ‘Holy Fvck’, and I wanted to flip that on its head. Like, instead of just having a song called ‘Holy Fvck’… I wanted it to be about, like, ‘I’m a holy fvck.’”

Smoldering with religious undertones and sexual empowerment, Holy Fvck drops on August 19, just one day before the singer’s 30th birthday. Admittedly, Lovato has deviated from their former sound.

Lovato tells the Spout Podcast, “The genre of music that I did in the past, a lot of pop, like R&B pop, is not something that I plan on going back to. It’s also like, I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity. It’s like I don’t know where things are going to take me. But I do know that what the future holds for me is not my pop music.”

Although they seem to be firm on never returning to pop, one area the singer will stay fluid in would be their pronouns. Lovato revealed to The Spout Podcast they’ve recently “adopted the pronouns of she/her again.”

Lovato explains, “So for me, I’m such a fluid person …I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced, my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about.

“For me, it’s just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Soon to be entering into a new decade, Dhia asked what Lovato remembers from her childhood acting days on the iconic children’s television series “Barney & Friends”

with their friend and fellow pop star, Selina Gomez.

“Wow. What I remember from those days…I had a lot of fun,” says Lovato. “I got to shoot a TV show with my best friend, and we just had so much fun. We were kids. I had another really good friend on that show. Her name was Hayden. You know, we just all really got along; had a really great time. And some of the really fun times were just like homeschooling together. Just like good, innocent childhood memories.”

Lovato, now clean and sober, is ready to make some new memories with the announcement of their global “Holy Fvck Tour” set to kick off on August 30 in Brazil. When asked what fans can expect on the tour Lovato wouldn’t reveal much, saying, “You can expect a lot of rock music, but if I were to give you any more details, I would just give it away.”

